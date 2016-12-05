 Top
    Turkish president receives credentials of Israeli ambassador

    He will be the first Israeli ambassador to Turkey after Mavi Marmara incident

    Baku. 5 December. REPORT.AZ/ Newly appointed Israeli Ambassador to Turkey Eitan Naeh presented his credentials to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

    Report informs citing the DHA, Eitan Naeh appointed to this position on November 15.

    Notably, E. Naeh worked in Turkey in 1993. In addition to this, he held various positions in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Israel, the Israeli Embassy in Azerbaijan and the Cabinet of Ministers of Israel.

