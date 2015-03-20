Turkish President pays official visit to Ukraine

Baku. 20 March. REPORT.AZ/ President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko meets with President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in Kiev on an official visit. Report informs, citing the press service of the President of Ukraine, after the meeting, presidents will hold fourth meeting of the Turkey-Ukraine High Level Strategic Council. As result of the Council several bilateral documents to be signed.

During the visit to Kiev, Turkish President will also meet with Verkhovna Rada Chairman Volodymyr Groisman and Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseniy Yatsenyuk.

Meetings with the commissioners of the President for the Crimean Tatar people Mustafa Dzhemilev and community representatives of the Meskhetian Turks living in Ukraine are also planned.