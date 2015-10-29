Turkish President: Obama campaign ‘master minds’ behind HDP

Baku. 29 October. REPORT.AZ/ An ongoing tussle between President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and the co-chair of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) has reached Washington after the former suggested that a company that once managed U.S. President Barack Obama’s presidential election campaign has now been hired by the Kurdish problem-focused party to run its campaign for the November 1 snap elections.

In these elections, the campaign management of a certain party is run by the team that managed Mr. Obama’s campaign,” Report informs referring to the Turkish media, Erdoğan responded when asked about assumptions that a bomb attack which killed four people at an HDP rally in the southeastern province of Diyarbakir on June 5, two days before the parliamentary elections, had actually increased the HDP’s votes by two percent.

“This team had meetings with leading figures [of this party] in Istanbul. And at those meetings, they also gathered with certain media groups,” Erdoğan said late Oct. 28 during a live interview with Kanal 24 news channel.