    Turkish president marks Mother's Day

    President and family minister celebrate Mother's Day

    Baku. 10 May. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan marked Mother’s Day on Sunday with a message for mothers.

    “Our mothers are our most valuable assets,” he said in a statement issued by his office.

    Report informs referring to the Anadolu Agency, Turkey’s Family and Social Policies Minister Aysenur Islam also celebrated mothers in a statement. “The happiness of the mother, the mother’s peace of mind and their smiling faces are above everything else,” she said.

    Islam added that society needs socially active, well-educated, confident, strong and productive mothers.

    Turkey celebrates Mother's Day on the second Sunday of May.

