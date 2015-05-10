Turkish president marks Mother's Day

Baku. 10 May. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan marked Mother’s Day on Sunday with a message for mothers.

“Our mothers are our most valuable assets,” he said in a statement issued by his office.

Report informs referring to the Anadolu Agency, Turkey’s Family and Social Policies Minister Aysenur Islam also celebrated mothers in a statement. “The happiness of the mother, the mother’s peace of mind and their smiling faces are above everything else,” she said.

Islam added that society needs socially active, well-educated, confident, strong and productive mothers.

Turkey celebrates Mother's Day on the second Sunday of May.