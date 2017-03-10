Turkish president on an official visit to Russia

© ntv.com.tr

Baku. 10 March. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin have held a meeting in Moscow on March 10 for a bilateral high-level cooperation council summit.

Report informs, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoglu, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Berat Albayrak, Defense Minister Fikri Işık, Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci, Agriculture Minister Faruk Çelik, Culture and Tourism Minister Nabi Avcı, Transport and Maritime Affairs Minister Ahmet Arslan and Justice Minister Bekir Bozdağ are also included in the Turkish delegation, while Chief of General Staff Gen. Hulusi Akar were attending the visit.

Within the framework of the visit, Turkish President has held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Following the signing of bilateral documents, a joint press conference of the heads of state will be held.