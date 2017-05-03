Turkish President on official visit to Russia

© Ajanshaber.com

Baku. 3 May. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is on an official visit to Russia.

Report informs citing the Ajanshaber, TUR private jet with Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on board landed in Sochi at 13:45 Baku time.

During the visit, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is accompanied by Deputy Prime Ministerof Turkey Mehmet Şimşek, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Berat Albayrak, Minister of Economy Nihat Zeybekçi, Defense Minister Fikri Işık, Chief of General Staff of theTurkish Armed Forces Hulusi Akar.

Today, Turkish President will meet face to face with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. Then the presidents and officials accompanying them will have dinner together, then there will be a meeting between the delegations.