Turkish President hints at possible snap elections

Baku. 13 January. REPORT.AZ/ "We can think about early elections, if parliament would become inactive."

Report informs citing the Habertürk, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan pointed out to fight, which occurred during the discussions held in the parliament on the amendments to the Constitution.

"Hold discussions frankly, in correct way, there is no need for noise and rumble. Say what you think in the parliament. Erdoğan also said that 338 to 348 deputies approved the articles so far in primary voting, stating that he hoped the second round of voting on the whole package in the parliament would end up with the same numbers.

"Whatever our people will decide, we will approve and respect this decision", Erdoğan added.