Turkish President Erdoğan thanks Azerbaijani lawmaker

Baku. 26 January. REPORT.AZ/ "Operation the Olive Branch is actual example for those who do not believe Turkey is resolute in fighting terrorism”.

Report informs, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said at an expanded meeting of provincial council members of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), January 26.

"Today is the 7th day of the operation and 343 terrorists have been neutralized. These are the ones identified. We did not see those who went to Kandil and play upon words said there to stand against the terror. The step we take is justified. We will go on the path we know is right to the end, " Erdoğan said.

Notably, the Head of the Azerbaijani Delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on International Relations and Interparliamentary Ties, Samad Seyidov has supported the anti-terrorist operation of Turkey during his speech at discussions in the PACE winter session.