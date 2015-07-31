Turkish President Erdoğan: Terrorists have no place in Islam

Baku. 31 July. REPORT.AZ/ On Friday,Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said that terrorists like ISIS have no place in Islam, as highlighted that Islam is a religion of peace, Report informs citing "Daily Sabah".

Erdoğan spoke in Indonesia at the National Security Academy and stated that terrorist organizations who commit crimes and arouse hatred under the guise of Islam disregard the fact that Islam is a religion of mercy that encourages peace.

"In our faith, unjustly killing one person is regarded as killing humanity as a whole" he said, while he noted that terrorists like ISIS exploit sectarianism and create hostilities and more violence through it.

He added that sectarianism, violence and terrorism seriously damage Islam.

"We have to demonstrate that we have the will to categorically refuse terrorism, without legitimizing it regardless of the source or identity of terrorism," Erdoğan said.

"Turkey will continue to fight terrorism even if we are left isolated," the Turkish President said, adding that some circles insist on fabricating propaganda claiming that Turkey supports this terrorist organization.

"Turkey has never provided such support," he added.