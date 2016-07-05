​Turkish President: Dagestan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan citizens among perpetrators of attack

Baku. 5 July. REPORT.AZ/ "There are highly qualified people among refugees in our country and we have the opportunity to evaluate them. We will benefit from people who have common values with us and they will get rid of such the inhuman situation.

Report informs citing the Turkish media, said Turkish Priesident Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to reporters after Eid prayers while commenting on issuing of Turkish citizenship to refugees from Syria and Iraq.

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said skilled labor of refugees would be used in the industrial regions.

According to him, 30 people were suspected of committing terrorist attack in Istanbul's Atatürk Airport: "Citizens of Dagestan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan were among those committed the terrorist attack. Unfortunately, citizens from the North Caucasian republics were also involved. Of course, the incident was committed completely by ISIS".

Diplomatic ties between Turkey and Israel were suspended in 2010 after Israeli troops stormed the Gaza-bound Mavi Marmara aid ship in international waters, killing 10 Turkish activists.

Turkey and Russia also restored ties this week after falling out over the shooting down last November of a Russian warplane that had violated Turkish airspace at the Syrian border.

The Turkish president said Turkey was not only restoring broken off ties, but was also overcoming several crises caused by the Syria conflict and terrorism. “We are removing obstacles one-by-one," Erdoğan said about the process of normalizing ties with Russia.