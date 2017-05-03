Turkish President: Changes in Council of Ministers not on agenda

Baku. 3 May. REPORT.AZ/ “Issue of making changes in the Council of Ministers is not on the agenda”.

Report informs citing the Haber7, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has said answering the question of journalists at Esenboga Airport.

He commented on statements made by former chairman of Republican People's Party and deputy from Antalya Deniz Baykal about the 11th president of Turkey Abdullah Gül: “I do not see the need to evaluate this. It is absolutely provocative act”.

Notably, Deniz Baykal said that Abdullah Gül will be opposition candidate during next presidential election.