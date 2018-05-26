Turkish president calls on citizens to give up euro and US dollar

© LEFTERIS PITARAKIS/AP

Baku. 26 May. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan called on citizens of the country to refuse from using euro and US dollar.

Report informs, during the meeting with voters in Erzurum within the framework of election campaign, he advised citizens of the country to convert their foreign currency into Turkish lira.

R.T. Erdoğan said that during the AKP's reign, Turkish economy has grown three times, plants and water reservoirs have been built in the country. New roads have been built in Turkey. Next year, Turkey will also work on its own car brand and plans to start production in the coming years.