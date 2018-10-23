Turkish President: Assassination of Khashoggi was 'premeditated'

© REUTERS/Umit Bektas https://report.az/storage/news/876a5208acc1629bef8864833cc6a657/460485d3-7453-450e-a9c2-59bda28bd66c_292.jpg

Baku. 23 October. REPORT.AZ/ The murder of Saudi opposition journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the consulate general of Saudi Arabia in Istanbul was premeditated, Report informs citing Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan who was speaking in the country's parliament.

"Murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was premeditated", Erdogan said, adding that the murderers knew that the journalist would visit the consulate general.

The Turkish president said that on October 2, Khashoggi entered the building of the consulate general, and the surveillance cameras confirm this, but he did not leave it.

"Turkish authorities will consider the possibility of implementation of diplomatic measures in response to the murder," he added.