    Turkish President and British PM discussed the situation in Syria

    Baku. 14 April. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has held a telephone conversation with British Prime Minister, Tereza Mey, Report informs сiting Turkish media.

    Leaders discussed the current situation in Syria.

