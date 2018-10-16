Turkish police have audio of 'Khashoggi killing in consulate'

Baku. 16 October. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish authorities have an audio recording which indicates that missing Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was killed in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Report informs citing Al Jazeera.

The official, who spoke to Al Jazeera on the condition of anonymity, said the audio originates from a different source than the Apple Watch that the journalist was reportedly wearing when he entered the consulate on October 2.

Earlier, it was reported that a group of Turkish investigators accompanied by Riyadh representatives entered the Saudi Embassy in Istanbul to inspect the building within the framework of investigation around journalist's disappearance.

The Washington Post observer disappeared in Turkey on October 2.