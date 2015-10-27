Turkish police detain 35 ISIS suspects in Istanbul and Konya

Baku. 27 October. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish police on Tuesday have detained five ISIS suspects detained in raids carried out in Istanbul and have also carried out raids in Konya province, where they detained 30 suspects, Report informs referring to the Turkish media.

According to reports, the suspects had connections with ISIS terrorists in southeastern Gaziantep, Kilis, Şanlıurfa, Diyarbakır and Bingöl provinces.

They have also visited conflict zones in Iraq and Syria for many times and were allegedly planning to carry out attacks.

A special investigation team has reportedly been deployed to find out about all of their connections.

On Saturday Turkish security forces detained five ISIS members in the border province of Kilis while they were attempting to cross into Syria to join the terrorist organization. Dozens of suspects with links to ISIS have been detained in the past month.

According to reports, Turkish police have detained and deported a total of 560 foreigners over the past 16 months in Istanbul alone.

Turkish military hit ISIS positions in northern Syria following the deadly twin suicide bombing in Ankara on October 10.