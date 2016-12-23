Turkish police detain 31 Daesh suspects in Istanbul

Baku. 23 December. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish police detained at least 31 suspects in Istanbul raids carried out on early Friday as part of investigation against Daesh terror group.

Report informs referring to Haberturk, arrest warrants were issued for 41 suspects as part of an investigation carried out by the terror and organized crime bureau of Istanbul Public Prosecutor's Office.

They were held for membership in a terrorist group.

31 suspects were found and detained in their addresses, while 10 others are still being sought by the police.