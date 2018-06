Baku. 8 February. REPORT.AZ/ 11 members of the Islamic State (ISIS) terrorist group, who have attempted to illegally cross to Syria, were held in Oğuzeli, Gaziantep province of Turkey.

Report informs referring to the Turkish media, the General Staff says in a statement.

According to the statement, 10 of the arrested are foreign citizens. Currently, governmental structures are questioning by the security bodies of the country.