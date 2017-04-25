Turkish PM: We will discuss changes to government in coming months

Baku. 25 April. REPORT.AZ/ “Replacements in Cabinet of Ministers is for the benefit of democracy.”

Report informs referring to Haber7, Turkish prime minister Binali Yıldırım told in his interview to Bloomberg International.

“That’s why some changes can be made in the Cabinet of Ministers. We will do it talking with our president. I think we will discuss this in coming months”, - Binali Yıldırım didn’t rule out changes in the cabinet.

The prime minister also commented on possibility of extraordinary elections: “If nothing extraordinary happens, next parliamentary elections will be held on November 3, 2019. Under present circumstances there is no need for extraordinary elections”.

He gave announcement of a congress to elect Turkish president as head of ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP).

B. Yıldırım didn’t give any date for the congress.

Habertürk spread information on arrangements for extraordinary congress of ruling AKP on May 20-21.