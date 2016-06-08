Turkish PM: "The attack committed by PKK terror organization"

Baku. 8 June. REPORT.AZ/ 'The outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) was behind the attack', Turkish Premier Binali Yıldırım stated.

“This has not surprized us. Their circle is slowly tightening. The fight against terrorism is tough and requires determination. There are killers in the guise of humans in front of us and behind us", Report informs referring to the Turkish media, B.Yıldırım told reporters in Istanbul.

"One police officer and two civilians were killed and around 30 were wounded in a large car bomb attack that hit the police headquarters of the Midyat district in the southeastern province of Mardin on the morning of June 8", Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım has stated.

"We will continue this bitter struggle along with our military, police, gendarmerie, guards and even citizens all together as one body. We will do everything, not only against the terror groups but their internal and external supporters without any concessions," B.Yııldırım said.

Notably, a car bomb attack targeted the police department building in the Midyat district of Turkey's southeastern Mardin province on Wednesday at around 11:00 a.m. local time.

The bomb-laden car, which arrived in Midyat from the southeastern province of Batman carrying 500 kilograms of explosives, sought to enter the headquarters, but was stopped by the police.

The car exploded when police opened fire to stop it.