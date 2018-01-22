Turkish PM: So far we had no losses in Olive Branch

© REUTERS/ Yiannis Kourtoglou

Baku. 22 January. REPORT.AZ/ "We have no losses so far".

Report informs referring to the Hürriyet, Turkish PM Binali Yıldırım said speaking about the "Zeytin Dalı" (Olive Branch) op at the joint press conference after the 50-minute meeting with Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, Chairman of the main oppositional Republican People's Party.

"We have no losses so far. However, one of the soldiers was slightly wounded as a result of a provocative fire on the servicemen dislocated in Kilis. We want to free the Arabs, Turkmens, Kurds and other local residents living in Afrin from the pressure and torture of the PKK, Daesh terrorist groups", B. Yıldırım said.

K. Kılıçdaroğlu said that the prime minister informed him about the events in Afrin: "Turkey's border security is very important".