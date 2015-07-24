Turkish PM says, army successfully hit IS targets

Baku. 24 July. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish armed forces successfully attacked facilities of the "Islamic State" (IS) in the territory of Syria, which were previously identified.

Report informs referring to Russian RIA Novosti, Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu told the reporters.

"Operations against IS achieved their aims. All the IS objects in Syria, as previously defined, were 100% impressed by our military," - he said.

The Prime Minister also pointed out that, Damascus has not been informed of these operations."