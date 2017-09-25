Turkish PM: 'Referendum' will not bring peace and stability

© REUTERS/ Yiannis Kourtoglou

Baku. 25 September. REPORT.AZ/ This ‘referendum’ will not bring peace and stability, it will only further deescalate the ongoing chaos, crisis and problems.”

Report informs referring to Hurriyet daily, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım said responding the questions of representatives of the CNN Türk, NTV, Habertürk and A Haber TV channels.

“Turkey, Iran and UN member states spoke out against the ‘referendum’. However, local government in the northern Iraq showed obstinacy and is holding the ‘referendum’. We clearly declared. We do not recognize the results of this ‘referendum’. It is null and void for us. It will not bring peace and stability. On the contrary, it will only further deescalate the ongoing chaos, crisis and problems. Unfortunately, the local government made this decision as a result of their own desire without considering the future of Kurds, Arabs, Turkmens, Yezidis and other ethnic groups living there."

Prime Minister stressed that activities related with ‘referendum’ will be carried out in three directions. “It is economic, political- diplomatic and military steps.”