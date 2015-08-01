Turkish PM: All terrorist organizations targeting Turkey must know their acts will not go unpunished

Baku. 1 August. REPORT.AZ/ Tukish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoğlu has said Turkey has every right to respond to terrorist acts, Report informs citing Turkish media.

In remarks expressed in an article for the Washington Post daily published on Friday, Davutoğlu said: "All terrorist organizations that target Turkey must know that their acts will not go unpunished and that we will respond to their acts with full resolve, as we have every right to under international law."

The prime minister outlined Turkey's stance against terrorism, particularly against ISIS and the outlawed PKK terrorists.

He also clarified that Turkey's resolve to act against alleged PKK terrorist acts did not mean that the "solution process" was over. "[We are] determined to take it [solution process] forward" to its logical end once a new government is in place in Turkey, he added.

The "solution process" refers to the 2013 initiative of the AK Party government that aims to end the decades-old conflict with the PKK, which has claimed the lives of more than 40,000 people.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist group by Turkey as well as by the U.S. and the European Union.

He said that the process with PKK could not resolve until PKK militants laid down their arms, ended their violent attacks and removed their armed elements from Turkey.

"PKK terrorism must stop and it should take its armed elements out of Turkey," Davutoğlu said.