Turkish PM: "Would be better, if Assad stayed in Moscow a little longer"

Baku. 21 October. REPORT.AZ/ "It would be better If Assad stayed in Moscow a little longer, so the Syrian people would have a rest of him and the transition process would begin."

Report informs citing the Turkish media reports, this was announced by the Prime Minister of Turkey Ahmet Davutoglu to reporters in Ankara, commenting on the visit of the Syrian regime of Bashar al-Assad in the capital of Russia.

He added that Turkish policy on Syria was clear, and Ankara did not recognize the regime of Bashar al-Assad, who brutally treats his people.

According to Davutogdu, Syria needs transitional process: "The main thing is to get peace back to Syria. We need transition process that would ensure Assad's resign. And this process should be implemented by the Syrian people," said Davutoglu.