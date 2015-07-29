Turkish Parliament holds extraordinary session on terror today

Baku. 29 July. REPORT.AZ/ The Turkish Parliament will convene for an extraordinary session regarding Monday's Suruç attack that killed 32 people and triggered terrorist attacks by the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) next Wednesday, Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoğlu announced on Saturday, Report informs citing TRT.

Davutoğlu said at a press conference on Saturday that Parliament will convene upon a call by the Republican People's Party (CHP), which had submitted its petition, which 116 CHP deputies signed, to the Parliament Speaker's Office, calling for an urgent meeting in Parliament on Wednesday. Parliament is currently in summer recess until Oct. 1.

Two police officers were shot dead on Wednesday by the PKK terrorist organization in the border town of Ceylanpınar two days after the suicide bombing in Suruç.

The two officers were found dead with bullet wounds to the head in the house they shared, security sources said on the condition of anonymity.