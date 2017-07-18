Turkey extends state of emergency for next 90 days

Baku. 18 July. REPORT.AZ/ The Turkish parliament has extended for the fourth time for 90 days a state of emergency in the country declared after the attempted coup last year.

Report informs, the NTV channel informed on Monday.

Earlier on Monday, Turkish government submitted to the Parliament the request regarding extending a state of emergency.

A state of emergency for three months was declared in Turkey after the attempted coup in July last year. It has been extended three times for three months by the decision of the government and approved by the parliament.