    Turkish Opposition Journalist Detained Over Tweets Criticizing President

    Editor of English-language newspaper Today's Zaman was taken into custody for reportedly defaming Turkish President

    Baku. 10 October. REPORT.AZ/ Bulent Kenes, editor of English-language newspaper Today's Zaman, based in Istanbul, was taken into custody for reportedly defaming Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. A local court judge issued a warrant for the arrest of Kenes on Friday, Report informs.

    Law enforcement apprehended Kenes at the newspaper’s headquarters. The event was televised live, and a crowd of supporters gathered in front of the building with signs reading "Free media cannot be silenced!".

    Kenes denied the accusations, saying that he was instead exercising free speech. Despite the arrest, he insisted he would not stop criticizing President Erdogan.

