 Top
    Close photo mode

    Turkish Minister: Erdoğan and Putin to discuss S-400 contract parameters

    Fikri Işık did not comment on details of the talks

    Baku. 24 April. REPORT.AZ/ On May 3, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to discuss the parameters of a contract for purchase of S-400 surface-to-air missile systems with the Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi. 

    Report informs citing the Haber7, Turkish Defense Minister Fikri Işık said.

    He did not comment on details of the negotiations: “It would be wrong to disclose them”, he said.

    Negotiations over S-400 between Turkey and Russia has been known in November last year.

    Earlier, minister said that the work on the S-400 has reached a final stage, but this does not mean that the agreement will be signed tomorrow”.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi