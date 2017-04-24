Turkish Minister: Erdoğan and Putin to discuss S-400 contract parameters

Baku. 24 April. REPORT.AZ/ On May 3, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to discuss the parameters of a contract for purchase of S-400 surface-to-air missile systems with the Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi.

Report informs citing the Haber7, Turkish Defense Minister Fikri Işık said.

He did not comment on details of the negotiations: “It would be wrong to disclose them”, he said.

Negotiations over S-400 between Turkey and Russia has been known in November last year.

Earlier, minister said that the work on the S-400 has reached a final stage, but this does not mean that the agreement will be signed tomorrow”.