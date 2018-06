Baku. 26 January. REPORT.AZ/ 24 Daesh terrorists have been killed, 206 targets have been shelled by the Turkish military on the 156th day of Operation Euphrates Shield.

Report informs referring to the Haber7, Turkish military said on Thursday.

According to the statement, Turkish servicemen shelled 206 Daesh targets.

Notably, Turkey launched Operation Euphrates Shield on August 24, 2016 declaring that is was exercising its rights of self-defense.