Baku. 22 January. REPORT.AZ/ The Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) opened a new front of the Operation Olive Branch from northern Syria's Azaz district, east of Afrin.

Report informs citing the Haberturk, the sources in military have reported.

Turkey-backed FSA fighters were deployed to Azaz on the eve of Operation Olive Branch. It is 8 km inside the Afrin area. On the third day of the Olive Branch operation 11 villages were cleared from terrorists.