Turkish Foreign Ministry urges citizens to leave northern Iraq

Baku. 25 September. REPORT.AZ/ The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkey strongly recommends citizens of the country to leave the north of Iraq in connection with the ‘referendum’ held there.

Report informs referring to Russian media.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkey recommended to the Turkish citizens to refrain from visit of a part of the territory of Iraq earlier, the last prevention left on October 18, 2016. The referendum held on September 25 in Northern Iraq can open the road to new security concerns and threats in Iraq. In this regard we have considered necessary to extend action given earlier prevention on areas (Northern Iraq) Dokhuk, Erbil and Suleymaniya".

"We strongly recommend to leave these territories to the Turkish citizens if they have no emergency there to be” the statement reads.