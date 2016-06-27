Turkish MFA criticizes Pope for slandering

Baku. 27 June. REPORT.AZ/ Pope Francis once again proved his unconditional commitment to Armenian perspective of controversy using false and illegal expression regarding 1915 events'.

Report informs, statement of objection of the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs declared on Pope's assessment of 1915 events as Armenian 'genocide' in Yerevan .

'Pope Francis's use of so-called 'Armenian genocide' on June 24-26, 2016, adoption of a statement together with the Armenian Catholicos on 1915 events, use of false and defamatory words while returning to the country once again proved that he spoke under Armenian influence', Turkish MFA says.