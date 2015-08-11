Turkish media announces seven items that JDP and RPP cannot come to agreement on

Baku. 11 August. REPORT.AZ/ 7 of 10 items in the document prepared for the establishment of a coalition government by the Justice and Development Party (JDP) taking the first place for the number of deputies during the elections and the Republican People's Party (RPP) ranking the second in Grand National Assembly of Turkey, has not been agreed.

Report informs, on August 10, a writer of "Yeni Shafag" newspaper, JDP supporter, Abdulkadir Selvi wrote after the meeting between JDP chairman Ahmet Davutoglu and RPP leader Kemal Kılıcdaroglu, He listed seven items that the leaders of the two parties could not come to an agreement on:

1. RPP wants to reestablish the government, while JDP proposes to reform in the government.

2. Term of the government - RPP wants 4-year term government, while JDP wants "one side open" for the activity of the government.

3. Approach to the national will - JDP wants to give preference to national will while RPP prefers the will of the state.

4. Foreign policy - RPP defends worldly foreign policy, JDP prefers national will in this matter.

5. Presidential election - there is a difference of opinion not in the president's duties, but in his selection system. RPP defends the president to be elected in Grand National Assembly of Turkey as before.

6. Education - JDP is not going to intrude on 4+4+4 continuous education, the teaching of the Holy Quran and the Prophet's life starting from February 26 this year. RPP stated that they defend 1+8+ 4 formula in the education system in the election declaration.

7. RPP wants "Religious culture" and "Morality" lessons to be optional, while JDP noted that "Religious culture" and "Morality" lessons are not religious, but cultural, and therefore they argue to be these subjects compulsory.

Abdulkadir Selvi wrote attracting attention to the education system and compulsory religious education: "This coalition will not be established. These two items will e shown as the reasons for the failure of establishing the government in election campaign [implies pre-scheduled elections-'Report']".