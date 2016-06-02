Turkish leadership commented on Bundestag's today's resolution on "Armenian genocide"

Baku. 2 June. REPORT.AZ/ Leadership of the Turkey Republic have commented on Bundestag's today's resolution considering the events in 1915 as "Armenian genocide".

The Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said the decision would affect relations between Germany and Turkey, adding that Ankara's first step would be to recall its ambassador for consultations, Report informs referring to the Turkish media.

Erdoğan said Turkey would discuss the issue and make a final decision after these consultations.

“This decision that the German Parliament has taken is actually a decision that will seriously affect Germany-Turkey relations. We will make evaluations after returning [to Turkey] about steps to be taken. Then we will take the necessary steps that we have to take,” Erdoğan told reporters in Kenya.

Prime Minister Binalı Yıldırım said Ankara "could not accept" such a decision.

“This decision approved in Germany is a mistaken one. There is no shameful incident in our past. This is not a decision that Turkey could ever approve,” Yıldırım said.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu took to Twitter to criticize the vote.

“The way to close dark pages in [Germany's] own history is not to defame the history of other countries with irresponsible and baseless parliament decisions,” Çavuşoğlu tweeted.