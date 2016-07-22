Turkish Justice Minister: 'Trial of coup attempt perpetrators will be held in Ankara'

Baku. 22 July. REPORT.AZ/ ' Trial of coup attempt perpetrators will be held in Ankara'.

Report informs citing the Turkish media, Turkish Justice Minister Bekir Bozdağ said.

According to him, Sincan region selected to conduct the proceedings: 'There are a large number of detained and those, on whom preventive measures chosen in Turkey. Large courtrooms needed to hold the trials. Therefore, we have chosen Sincan region. The proceedings may continue for a long time'.

The minister said that the court will adopt a decision after investigating all evidences and hearing defense side: 'I'm concerned about probability of punishment of innocents. It can be prevented only by courts. I believe that our court system will distinguish it and that court will do its best to avoid punishment of innocents'.