Turkish justice minister refuses to meet with US ambassador

Baku. 9 October. REPORT.AZ/ The Minister of Justice of Turkey Abdulhamit Gül refused to meet with the US ambassador in Ankara, John R. Bass.

Report informs citing the Haber7, meeting offer came from ambassador, but the minister did not agree.

Notably, at the end of last week, Ambassador John R. Bass, who had completed his term of office in Ankara, had made accusations against Turkish government.

Chargé d'affaires of the US Embassy in Ankara, Philip Kosnett, was summoned to the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs.The diplomat was asked to abolish the visa restrictions imposed by US on the Turkish citizens.