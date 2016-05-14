Turkish jets strike PKK terrorists in Turkey, northern Iraq

rkish F-16 and F-4 2020 fighter jets targeted positions of PKK terror organization in southeastern Turkey and northern Iraq on Friday, inflicting casualties.

A statement by the Turkish General Staff stated that rural Dağlıca and Çukurca areas in southeastern Hakkari province facing Iraqi border were targeted inside Turkey's borders. Zap, Hakurk, Metina, Haftanin, Avaşin, Basyan and Qandil camps located in northern Iraq were also targeted in airstrikes lasting between three to four hours.

A total of 98 positions including the terrorist group's, shelters, ammunition depots and gun positions were targeted and destroyed in the airstrikes, the statement said, adding that damage and casualty assessment efforts are ongoing.

The airstrikes came as eight Turkish soldiers were killed in clashes and in a helicopter crash on early Friday in the Çukurca district. A large scale operation was launched to destroy the large group of terrorists who tried to infiltrate into Turkey from northern Iraq.

Another soldier was killed during an air-backed operation against PKK terrorists in Dağlıca area on Saturday.