Baku. 6 October. REPORT.AZ/ Two Turkish F-16 jets were harassed by Russian MIG-29 aircraft on the Syrian border.

Report informs citing the Turkish media, this information was spread by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

According to the report, Turkey's F-16 and MiG-29 aircraft were traced for 4 minutes and 30 seconds, while SA missile defense system for 4 minutes 30 seconds.