Turkish, Iraqi PMs discuss oil, ISIL threat in Ankara

Baku. 25 December. REPORT.AZ/ During a visit to Turkey on Thursday, Iraq's PM Haidar al-Abadi said his country shares economic and security ties with Ankara, adding that Iraq will not allow any terrorist organization to hurt Turkey.

Meanwhile, PM Ahmet Davutoglu reiterated Turkey's support forIraq.

"Our attitude towards terrorist organizations like ISIL, who besieged Iraq and Syria, or the PKK, who attacked Turkey for decades through Iraqi soil, are absolutely the same," Davutoglu said. "We are ready to support Iraq's security in any possible way", informs Report citing Anadolu Agency.

The outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party has claimed about 40,000 lives in Turkey in the past three decades and is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU.