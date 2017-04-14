Turkish Interior Minister: PKK owns 11 new generation rockets

Baku. 14 April. REPORT.AZ/ "Currently, terrorist PKK group owns 11 new generation rockets".

Report informs citing Haber7, Turkish Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu said.

"This is a great threat. We know that they were brought from the West. PYD (Syrian wing of terrorist PKK - Report) has delivered them. PKK and PYD are the same", minister said.

Notably, Turkish officials have repeatedly protested against providing PYD with arms by Western countries, including the United States.