    Turkish Interior Minister: PKK owns 11 new generation rockets

    Süleyman Soylu: This is a great threat

    Baku. 14 April. REPORT.AZ/ "Currently, terrorist PKK group owns 11 new generation rockets".

    Report informs citing Haber7, Turkish Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu said.

    "This is a great threat. We know that they were brought from the West. PYD (Syrian wing of terrorist PKK - Report) has delivered them. PKK and PYD are the same", minister said.

    Notably, Turkish officials have repeatedly protested against providing PYD with arms by Western countries, including the United States. 

