Turkish Interior Minister: PKK owns 11 new generation rockets

Baku. 14 April. REPORT.AZ/ "Currently, terrorist PKK group owns 11 new generation rockets".
Report informs citing Haber7, Turkish Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu said.
"This is a great threat. We know that they were brought from the West. PYD (Syrian wing of terrorist PKK - Report) has delivered them. PKK and PYD are the same", minister said.
Notably, Turkish officials have repeatedly protested against providing PYD with arms by Western countries, including the United States.
Sədrəddin İsmayılovNews Author
Share in Facebook