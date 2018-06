Baku. 10 February.REPORT.AZ / Turkish military helicopter was shot down during Operation Olive branch.

Report informs citing the Anadolu agency, Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said speaking at the regional meeting of Justice and Development Party (AK Party).

“Of course It can happen. We are in war conditions. We will have losses. One of our helicopters was shot, they will pay for it, " - he stressed.