Baku. 26 January. REPORT.AZ/ Three soldiers of the Turkish Armed Forces and 11 militants of Free Syrian Army were killed in Olive Branch operation in Afrin, Syria.

Report informs referring to the NTV, Turkish Health Minister Ahmet Demircan said.

The minister also visited the patients treated at the Gülhane Training and Research Hospital and said that the wounds of the servicemen are not severe: "82 out of 130 wounded were discharged".