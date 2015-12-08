Today Turkish government will declare sanctions plan to Russia

Baku. 8 December. REPORT.AZ/ Today Turkish government will declare sanctions plan against Russia.

Report informs referring to the Turkish media.

According to the information, sanctions, to be declared will come into force from January 1, 2016.

Sanctions against Turkey will also come into force from same date in accordance with decision of Russian President. However, in accordance with instruction of the Kremlin there are serious obstacles in delivery of imported products from Turkey to Russia, as well as for Turkish businessmen acting in this country.