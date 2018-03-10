Turkish General Staff: 3,195 terrorists neutralized since the beginning of Operation Olive Branch

Baku. 10 March. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish Armed Forces have neutralized 3195 PYD members (the Kurdish Democratic Union party), YPG (People's Protection Units), and ISIS during the operation in Afrin, Syria.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, General Staff of the Turkish Armed Forces said Saturday. 3,195 terrorists were neutralized since the beginning of the Operation Olive Branch. The operation continues successfully, " the Turkish military department reported on Twitter.

On Friday, it was reported about 3149 neutralized militants.