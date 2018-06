Baku. 11 August. REPORT.AZ/ Over the last two days, PKK terrorists' 17 camps and shelters were bombed.

Report informs referring to the Turkish media, the country's Armed Forces General Staff issued a statement about that.

General Staff said that during the night of August 10 and 11, air strikes were carried out on the positions of terrorists in Buzul Dag and Ikiyaka region in the province of Hakkari: "Their 17 positions were destroyed."