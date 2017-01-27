Turkish Foreign Minister: We can annul extradition treaty with Greece

Baku. 27 January. REPORT.AZ/ Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said on Friday that Turkey will take necessary measures against Greece following the court's failure to extradite to Turkey the Fethullahist Terrorist Group (FETÖ) soldiers involved in the July 15 failed coup attempt.

Report informs citing the Habertürk, M. Çavuşoğlu said that Turkey may consider cancelling the readmission deal with Greece, which allows the latter to return illegal migrants -who traveled through Turkey- to Turkey, in order to be processed before they are sent back to their country of origin.

On Thursday, the foreign ministry protested the Greek Supreme Court decision not to extradite eight former military personnel who escaped to Greece following the failed coup attempt on July 15, accusing Greece of 'protecting coup plotters.'

Notably, after the July 15 coup attempt, eight soldiers, including two commanders, four captains and two sergeants, had escaped to Greece on a Sikorsky helicopter and landed in Alexandroupolis. Following their landing, the eight suspected FETÖ members asked for asylum from Greek authorities.