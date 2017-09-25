 Top
    Close photo mode

    Turkish Foreign Minister: Turkey would intervene if Iraqi Turkmens targeted

    Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu: We said to them that they would pay for it© Report

    Baku. 25 September. REPORT.AZ/ Turkey would intervene militarily, if the fraternal Turkmen population in Iraq was targeted.

    Report informs citing the Haber7, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu told reporters answering the question whether Turkey will close borders with the northern Iraq.

    "We gave our recommendations in a friendly manner, and we made a warning. Now the border is not closed. Control, however, is strengthened. We will take steps. Now we are evaluating some issues.

    The government in northern Iraq declared that it would go its own way. We said to them that they would pay for it”, Çavuşoğlu noted.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi