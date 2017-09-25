Turkish Foreign Minister: Turkey would intervene if Iraqi Turkmens targeted

© Report

Baku. 25 September. REPORT.AZ/ Turkey would intervene militarily, if the fraternal Turkmen population in Iraq was targeted.

Report informs citing the Haber7, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu told reporters answering the question whether Turkey will close borders with the northern Iraq.

"We gave our recommendations in a friendly manner, and we made a warning. Now the border is not closed. Control, however, is strengthened. We will take steps. Now we are evaluating some issues.

The government in northern Iraq declared that it would go its own way. We said to them that they would pay for it”, Çavuşoğlu noted.