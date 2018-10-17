Turkish Foreign Minister spoke about his meeting with US Secretary of State

Baku. 17 October. REPORT.AZ/ "We discussed disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi and Manbij with Michael Pompeo," Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said after the meeting with US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo in Ankara, Report informs citing Hurriyet.

“It was a very productive meeting. We have discussed a number of issues, including the fight against the PKK."

Pompeo said he had brought the message of US President Donald Trump. He informed President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan about the meeting in Saudi Arabia. The prosecutor's office conducts extensive research on the case of Jamal Khashoggi. No researches were held at the Consulate residence. After the investigation, the results will be reported to media. Today, a search will be conducted in the consul's room, car and residence. We have information about the visit of 15 people to Turkey. However, we can provide information after having concrete results," he said.

Notably, Pompeo arrived on October 16 in Saudi Arabia for talks with Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. He also visited Turkey on October 17. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu discussed the issue of the missing journalist.