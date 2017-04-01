 Top
    Turkish FM names condition for withdrawal of Turkish troops from Syria

    Çavuşoğlu: Local forces need to be trained and well equipped© Report

    Baku. 1 April. REPORT.AZ/ Turkey will assess the possibility of reducing the number of troops or withdrawing them from Syria after local forces can monitor the situation in the country. Report informs referring to Hurriyet, Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said.

    "Turkey will assess the possibility of reducing the number of troops or complete withdrawal of its troops in Syria only after the local forces can fully control the situation," he said.

    According to him, local forces that will be deployed in Syria to protect the population need to be trained and well equipped.

